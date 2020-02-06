3 women caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars in makeup at Visalia Ulta

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three women are seen inside an Ulta Beauty store in Visalia. Police say within minutes of walking through the door, they walked out with stolen goods."People just can't go into businesses and take without paying," says Visalia Police Sgt. Celestina Sanchez.Sanchez says the theft happened in the middle of the day on January 21.She tells us the crooks snagged $3,000 worth of Lancme products, and employees did not realize it until the suspects were long gone."It was afterward that they realized some merchandise was missing," Sanchez said. "They had an opportunity to go back and review surveillance video, and that's when they were able to locate the females concealing merchandise in the bags that they had."Authorities say the three criminals are not the first to target this store.At the start of the year, 18-year-old Bryanna Vallejo allegedly stole nearly $2,000 worth of merchandise. She is also accused of pulling out a stun gun, turning it on and threatening employees with it before leaving.Samantha Suarez says she is concerned about bringing her four-year-old little girl to a store that has been hit by thieves."I'm still going to go in right now because I need my stuff, but I don't know if I'm going to bring my daughter back," Sanchez said.Action News reached out to Ulta for comment and received this statement:Now authorities are reaching out to you, hoping you can help them find these make-up stealing bandits before they strike again.Authorities do not believe the recent thefts at Ulta are connected.Anyone with information on who the suspects are should contact Visalia Police.