Robbery turned deadly after shop owner opens fire in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men are dead after robbing the Smoke N Vape Smoke Shop on Blackstone and Cambridge in Central Fresno.Fresno Police say three men with masks and armed with guns walked in around 9:30 pm Friday and demanded money from the clerk.The men ran out the door just as the shop owner arrived.Quickly realizing what was happening, police say the owner pulled out a gun and exchanged gunfire with the suspects.Police say the owner hit two of the suspects while the third ran from the scene.The injured suspects were rushed to Community Regional Medical Center in Downtown Fresno, where they later died.Police are still searching for the third suspect.