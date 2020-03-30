Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Robertito's offering free kids meal with purchase of combo to help out families

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local restaurant chain is now offering free kids meals as a way to ease the financial burden some families may be feeling.

Robertito's taco shops across Fresno started the promotion this past Friday.

The owners say they've been in business here for the last 30 years and wanted to do something special for the community at a time when many people are suddenly out of work.

"We wanted to show that Robertito's is more than a burrito, we're a family, we're part of this community and right now we're all trying to understand and navigate COVID-19," said co-owner Jorge Dominguez.

The deal works like this - any time you buy a combo, you'll get a free kids meal. Buy two combos and you get two kids meals and so on.

The food can be ordered at the drive-through or on DoorDash for delivery.
