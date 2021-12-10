Man who died during standoff with Fresno County deputies connected to hit-and-run

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who died after shooting at Fresno County deputies on Wednesday has been connected to another crime from earlier this year, Action News has learned from law enforcement sources.

Back in June, 39-year-old Martina Flores was hit by a car near Elm and Geneva, that was allegedly driven by 27-year-old Roberto Jose Gamez, who did not stop after the crash.

Police had sent out a picture of a white Kia Optima they were looking for that was connected to the hit-and-run.

Wednesday afternoon, deputies were trying to pull over Gamez for questioning near Cedar and North Avenues. He refused to stop and led deputies on a pursuit.

Fresno Police are only revealing Gamez fired at deputies and then died.
