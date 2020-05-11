Coronavirus

Watch 'Rise Up New York!' Virtual Telethon helping New Yorkers impacted by coronavirus here tonight

NEW YORK -- A big list of A-listers is joining together for a benefit helping out New Yorkers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and you can watch the whole show right here.

Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, and iHeartMedia will join together with our sister station WABC-TV and other New York television and radio stations to air a citywide "virtual telethon" Monday night at 7 p.m. Eastern.

The benefit will raise awareness and funds to help New Yorkers whose lives have been dramatically impacted by COVID-19. The "Rise Up New York!" show will bring together New York City's biggest musicians, actors, chefs and more with one common goal: To raise funds for Robin Hood's relief and recovery efforts, deployed directly to the organizations on the frontlines that serve the city's most vulnerable during the current crisis and its aftermath.

100 percent of donations will provide support for food, shelter, cash assistance, health and mental health, legal services, education and more - helping fellow New Yorkers rebuild their lives as the city moves towards recovery and beyond.

The talented actress and comedian Tina Fey will host the one-hour special.

Appearances include: Governor Andrew Cuomo, Michael Strahan, Karlie Kloss, Angie Mar, Barbra Streisand, Ben Platt, Bette Midler, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Chris Rock, Christopher Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, David Chang, Idina Menzel,Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Fallon, Julianne Moore, Lin-Manuel Miranda,Robert De Niro, Spike Lee, Sutton Foster, Trevor Noah, New York Giants Super Bowl champions Eli Manning, Justin Tuck and Phil Simms, along with real-life accounts of the work being done on the frontlines. Musical performances include Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Mariah Carey and Stingamong others yet to be announced.

"New York City is at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. This crisis has created a whole new set of challenges for the millions of New Yorkers who already struggled to make ends meet," said Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore. "This is a moment where we must all come together and rise up together as a community in support of our neighbors and in support of one another."

"Every New Yorker has been impacted by this pandemic, but if you had breakfast today with your family, you're already better off than two million of your neighbors who can't afford to eat at all," said Sykes. "It's not an easy time to ask for donations, but as little as $10 provides a meal for six hungry New Yorkers."

Watch the live stream of "Rise Up New York!" on Monday, May 11, at 7 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. CT | 4 p.m. PT right here on this page
