Rocket Dog restaurant closes Clovis location

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rocket Dog shut its Clovis eatery to customers on Sunday due to strain on business caused by the coronavirus pandemic.The homegrown restaurant, which also has a Fresno location, told Action News that COVID-19 had deeply affected the restaurant with no indoor dining for months. With a tough site to set-up outdoor seating, it didn't work out.The Clovis restaurant opened in 2018. The owners say they hope to be back in Clovis one day."I think we struggled with street visibility from the get-go, but COVID was certainly a nail in the coffin for us. There was a patio that was built outback, but it was a little too late," said co-owner, Sarah Lisitesin.Their Fresno restaurant will remain open.The business is planning to expand the patio seating in Fresno by the first of next year. They also plan to open a Rocket Dog food truck for events in Fresno soon.