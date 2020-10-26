restaurant

Rocket Dog restaurant closes Clovis location

The Clovis restaurant opened in 2018. The owners say they hope to be back in Clovis one day.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rocket Dog shut its Clovis eatery to customers on Sunday due to strain on business caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The homegrown restaurant, which also has a Fresno location, told Action News that COVID-19 had deeply affected the restaurant with no indoor dining for months. With a tough site to set-up outdoor seating, it didn't work out.

The Clovis restaurant opened in 2018. The owners say they hope to be back in Clovis one day.

"I think we struggled with street visibility from the get-go, but COVID was certainly a nail in the coffin for us. There was a patio that was built outback, but it was a little too late," said co-owner, Sarah Lisitesin.

Their Fresno restaurant will remain open.

The business is planning to expand the patio seating in Fresno by the first of next year. They also plan to open a Rocket Dog food truck for events in Fresno soon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessclovisclovisbusinessrestaurantcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESTAURANT
New restaurant in downtown Fresno offers authentic Mexican food
New chicken restaurant opening in Clovis
Atari-themed, video game-centric hotel design unveiled
Large fire destroys restaurant in southeast Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E Power Shutoffs force some foothill schools to close Monday
Buchanan High School wrestling coach facing felony DUI charges
Fresno first responders seeing surge in call as violence continues
Expert argues US should consider national mask mandate
Road closed as firefighters battle building fire in central Fresno
Valley firefighters sent to SoCal to help prepare for Red Flag Warnings
EDD mistakenly takes $10K from man's account
Show More
Two people stabbed during fight in Avenal, one severely injured
Schwarzenegger feels 'fantastic' after heart surgery
Senate poised to confirm Barrett, Dems powerless to block
65-year-old woman hit and killed by car in central Fresno
Tropical Storm Zeta expected to strengthen into hurricane soon
More TOP STORIES News