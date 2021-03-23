fire

1 resident dead, 2 firefighters injured in massive fire at New York assisted living facility

SPRING VALLEY, New York -- Authorities say one resident has died and two firefighters were injured after a massive fire Tuesday burned through a New York assisted living facility.

The early-morning fire prompted the evacuation of residents and led to the partial collapse of the building.

Flames gutted the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in the Rockland County community of Spring Valley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of New York City. There were reports of multiple injuries.

Residents were taken by bus to another facility, according to New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel, public information officer for Troop F Headquarters. He told The Associated Press that authorities were trying to determine Tuesday morning whether anyone was missing in the building.



More information was expected to be available later Tuesday morning, Nevel said.

Several agencies worked to get the fire under control. At one point, video from the scene showed the second floor of the facility collapsing as the fire burned. Nevel said he didn't know how many residents were in the building at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.

---

The Associated Press contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknursing homeevacuationfiresenior citizens
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Large fire destroys building in southwest Fresno
Woman was driving behind daughter's car before fatal crash with drunk driver
2 families displaced after central Fresno apartment fire
Flames rip through storage barn in Fresno County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of murdered street vendor speaks out
10 people killed at Colorado supermarket: Officials
Man in critical condition after shooting in Fresno
Surveillance video shows fiery Fresno collision which killed 3
EDD down: CA residents unable to access unemployment website
Man accused of stabbing 2 to death in Hanford
Suspect in NE Fresno homicide claiming self-defense
Show More
Reward rising in Fresno food vendor murder
Merced police searching for homicide suspect
About 40 false killer whales spotted along CA coast
Storyland in central Fresno reopening this week
Lakers Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor dies at 86
More TOP STORIES News