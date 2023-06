Firefighters working to contain wildfire in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews worked to get control of a wildfire that was burning in Tulare County on Sunday.

The Rocky Fire broke out near Yokohl and Rocky Hill Drive - which is east of Exeter.

So far, the fire has burned 70 acres with unknown containment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.