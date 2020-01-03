Former Bulldogs basketball coach Rodney Terry 'expected to recover' after allergic reaction

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Fresno State men's basketball coach Rodney Terry was discharged from a Miami area hospital Friday and "expected to recover" after he experienced an allergic reaction.In a press release, the University of Texas at El Paso administrators said Coach Terry is also expected to return to the bench for the Southern Miss game scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 9.The head coach experienced an allergic reaction to a meal in Miami. He remained hospitalized in critical condition for more than 24 hours after the reaction occurred.Terry was the Bulldogs' head coach for seven years leading State back to the NCAA Tournament in 2016.UTEP's assistant coach Kenton Paulino will serve as the interim head coach for the game at Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Jan. 4.