Fresno's Roger Rocka's theater selling family dinners for take-out, delivery

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The lights are on at Fresno's iconic Roger Rocka's Dinner Theater in the Tower District.While live entertainment remains behind the curtain, the theater launched a new service to make some extra income amid a months-long closure.Chef Eric DeGroot and his crew will be turning out delicious family dinners from 4 pm to 8 pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.You can order them by phone or online for pickup or delivery.They have more than 40 years of experience in serving good food but are new to take-out and delivery. So, they ask that you order a day or more in advance.Family dinners will be offered through December, and the response to this effort will help them determine whether to continue delivery and take-out into 2021.