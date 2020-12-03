Fresno's Roger Rocka's theater selling family dinners for take-out, delivery

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The lights are on at Fresno's iconic Roger Rocka's Dinner Theater in the Tower District.
While live entertainment remains behind the curtain, the theater launched a new service to make some extra income amid a months-long closure.
Chef Eric DeGroot and his crew will be turning out delicious family dinners from 4 pm to 8 pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
You can order them by phone or online for pickup or delivery.
They have more than 40 years of experience in serving good food but are new to take-out and delivery. So, they ask that you order a day or more in advance.
Family dinners will be offered through December, and the response to this effort will help them determine whether to continue delivery and take-out into 2021.
