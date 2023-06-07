Roku teams up with ABC Owned TV Stations for streaming local news

Roku is teaming up with the ABC Owned Television Stations to keep you even more informed on key happenings in your area.
Head to The Roku Channel to stream local news from major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, San Francisco, Raleigh-Durham and Fresno.
- ABC7 New York: New York's source for breaking news, weather and live video. Covering NYC, New Jersey, Long Island and all of the greater New York City area.
- ABC7 Los Angeles: Los Angeles breaking news and live streaming video. Covering LA, Orange County and Southern California.
- ABC7 Chicago: Chicago breaking news, weather and live video. Covering local politics, health, traffic and sports for Chicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana.
- 6ABC Philadelphia: Action News is Philadelphia's source for breaking news, weather and video, covering Philadelphia, PA, NJ and Delaware.
- ABC13 Houston: ABC13 is your source for breaking news and weather from Houston, Harris County and Texas. Watch live streaming video and stay updated on Houston news.
- ABC7 News Bay Area: The Bay Area's source for breaking news, weather and live video. Covering San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and all of the greater Bay Area.
- ABC11 Raleigh-Durham: Raleigh-Durham's source for breaking news, weather and live video. Covering Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville.
- ABC30 Fresno: Fresno's source for breaking news, weather and live video. Covering the North Valley, South Valley, Sierra and the greater Fresno area.
- ABC Localish: A national network built around extraordinary people, places and passions across America.