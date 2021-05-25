rollover crash

Driver hospitalized after rollover crash in Fresno County

Investigators believe the driver fell asleep at the wheel while on his way to work.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after a rollover crash in Fresno County on Tuesday morning.

It happened on Manning Avenue at Mendocino Avenue in Parlier around 3:00 am.

Investigators believe the driver of a black Audi fell asleep at the wheel while on his way to work. The car drifted to the right, hit a curb and overturned.

Police say the driver was alert but complained of pain. He was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno.

His condition hasn't been released. No one else was hurt, officials said.

It's unclear if speed was a factor in the crash.

Manning Avenue was closed for about an hour as crews rescued the driver and cleared the scene.

