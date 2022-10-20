67-year-old man killed in single-car crash in Merced County, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol says a 67-year-old driver veered off the road -- rolling his car multiple times.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A rollover crash in Merced County killed a San Diego man and injured a woman.

The accident happened just before 2 Wednesday afternoon on northbound Highway 99 near Franklin Road, north of Merced.

He died at the crash scene.

His 41-year-old passenger suffered moderate injuries.

The CHP is still investigating, but officers do not believe drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.