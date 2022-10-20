67-year-old man killed in single-car crash in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A rollover crash in Merced County killed a San Diego man and injured a woman.
The accident happened just before 2 Wednesday afternoon on northbound Highway 99 near Franklin Road, north of Merced.
The California Highway Patrol says a 67-year-old driver veered off the road -- rolling his car multiple times.
He died at the crash scene.
His 41-year-old passenger suffered moderate injuries.
The CHP is still investigating, but officers do not believe drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.