Man dead, woman life-flighted with major injuries after rollover crash in Merced County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead and a woman is severely injured after a rollover crash in Merced County.CHP Merced says it happened around 8 am Sunday near Sandy Mush Rd. and Healy Rd. when the car went off the road and rolled over multiple times.The 41-year-old woman and 34-year-old man were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were both ejected from the car.Investigators say the car landed on top of the man and witnesses performed CPR on him, but he died at the scene.The woman was life-flighted to Community Regional Medical Center. with major injuries.Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash but say alcohol was not involved.