Driver in custody after trying to leave scene of northeast Fresno crash, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have taken a driver into custody after he tried to run from the scene of a rollover crash in northeast Fresno.

It happened before 3:30 Wednesday morning on Friant Road at Shepherd Avenue.

Police have yet to reveal details, but we're told the car somehow rolled over from southbound Friant and came to rest against the northside curb.

It is not known if anyone was hurt.

After the crash, the driver tried to run and hide in nearby backyards east of the crash, but he was been caught by police.

There is no word if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.