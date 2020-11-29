Man killed in single-car rollover crash in Oakhurst

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly rollover crash in Oakhurst.

Investigators say just after 9 pm Saturday, a Toyota pickup was speeding westbound on 426 when the driver lost control and flipped.

The driver, believed to be in his 20's, was killed when the truck rolled down an embankment.

A passenger in the car was airlifted to CRMC for a serious hand injury but is expected to survive.

Investigators say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and they're looking into whether drugs or alcohol may have played a factor in the solo-vehicle crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oakhurstcar crash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News