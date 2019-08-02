Finnegan Lee Elder: Who is the American student from the Bay Area accused of fatally stabbing Italian officer Mario Cerciello Rega?

Suspected of stabbing policeman

ROME -- Two American students from the San Francisco Bay Area were jailed in Rome on Saturday, July 27 after an Italian policeman, Mario Cerciello Rega, was stabbed to death.Police identified the suspects as Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth and Finnegan Lee Elder, noting that Elder is the main suspect in the case.Prosecutors are accusing the 19-year-old of repeatedly stabbing the 35-year-old Carabinieri paramilitary policeman. Natale-Hjorth is accused of using his bare hands to strike the officer's partner, who wasn't seriously injured in the attack.Born in 2000, Elder was born and raised in San Francisco's Western neighborhood. Neighbor Gloria Keeley said she has known "Fin" since he was born and described him as "The nicest guy and one of the nicest neighbors I have," said Keeley.Elder attended Sacred Heart Cathedral Prepratory in San Francisco before he transferred to Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley. That is where Elder met Natale-Hjorth. The two graduated in 2018 from Tam High.The family confirms that Elder was charged with suspicion of battery involving serious bodily injury in 2016, after an arranged fight with a teammate in the Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep football team at Stern Grove. His uncle, Sean Elder, tells us Finn does not have a criminal record, and that he never saw a sign of violence in him. Elder's family tells the ABC7 I-Team they arranged this solo trip to Italy for him, hoping he would have a break from his circle of friends. They booked one night at the Meridian Hotel hotel in Rome so he could meet 18-year-old Natale-Hjorth, who had been visiting his grandfather, who lives near Rome.On Instagram, he calls himself the "King of Nothing," and has "Death is guaranteed, life is not" written in his bio. he also has posted pictures of himself holding a knife. Authorities in Rome, Italy say the knife resembles the weapon used in the attack on the police officer. Elder is accused of stabbing the officer 11 times.Elder and Natale-Hjorth are also being investigated for attempted extortion.According to court documents, the two went to Trastevere, a popular neighborhood with bars and restaurants, allegedly looking for cocaine. The documents say they contacted a local, the man on the bicycle shown on surveillance video, and he introduced them to a dealer who took their money. But when the alleged drug deal went bad, the California men reportedly ran away with the backpack from the man on the bicycle. The backpack owner called police and they listened as he called Natale-Hjorth and Elder using WhatsApp. They arranged a meeting at a street corner. In court records, the surviving police officer states they showed their police ID cards and identified themselves as law enforcement, or "carabinieri" in Italian.Police say Natale-Hjorth, who speaks Italian, told them he doubted the men were officers and the fight began, with the 18-year-old striking one officer with his fists. They also say Elder later admitted he stabbed the second officer.Elder's family responded to the incident, saying in part, "We are shocked and dismayed at the events that have been reported."