Bulldog Breakdown: Remembering Ron Johnson

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Earlier this week, we reported on the passing of Ron Johnson at the age of 64 due to COVID-19.
An All-American for Bob Bennett in 1978, he is still the school record-holder for career avg. (.389) and season average at .440.
Johnson went on to work 25 seasons as a minor league manager. He also worked as the Red Sox first base coach.
Prior to arriving at Fresno State, Johnson went to Fullerton College, the same school as a member of the Bulldog baseball hall of fame.
That would be Tim Painton -- now the head coach at Bakersfield College.
We caught up with coach to remember Johnson -- as well as how Johnson helped get him to play at State.
