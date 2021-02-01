Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Remembering Ron Johnson

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Earlier this week, we reported on the passing of Ron Johnson at the age of 64 due to COVID-19.

An All-American for Bob Bennett in 1978, he is still the school record-holder for career avg. (.389) and season average at .440.

Johnson went on to work 25 seasons as a minor league manager. He also worked as the Red Sox first base coach.

Prior to arriving at Fresno State, Johnson went to Fullerton College, the same school as a member of the Bulldog baseball hall of fame.

Catch up on all the week's Fresno State sports news on "Bulldog Breakdown" every Sunday at 5 pm on ABC30.

That would be Tim Painton -- now the head coach at Bakersfield College.

We caught up with coach to remember Johnson -- as well as how Johnson helped get him to play at State.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnobulldog breakdownfresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BULLDOG BREAKDOWN
Bulldog Breakdown: Meeting Fresno State softball's new hitting coach
Bulldog Breakdown: Shawn Plummer using lessons from football as detective
Meet the Bulldog: Jocelyn Rodriguez
Former Bulldog applies lessons from the gridiron to medical practice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Friends and family remember Sanger HS senior killed in crash
Two killed, one injured in shooting at house party in SE Fresno
Police searching for missing 71-year-old Sanger man with medical conditions
Puppy rescued in abandoned house fire in Fresno getting a second chance
54-year-old man killed in solo-car crash in Fresno Co., CHP says
Snowy conditions in Shaver Lake brings much-needed boost for businesses
Neighbors help put out fire at central Fresno apartment complex
Show More
Selma family reunited with dog four years after she was stolen
Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Highway 99 in Merced County
Central CA storm: Highway 168 reopens, per CHP
Local program helps high school students prepare for college
Heartbroken family grieves Fresno Vietnam War vet who died of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News