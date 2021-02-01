Bulldog Breakdown: Remembering Ron Johnson

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Earlier this week, we reported on the passing of Ron Johnson at the age of 64 due to COVID-19.An All-American for Bob Bennett in 1978, he is still the school record-holder for career avg. (.389) and season average at .440.Johnson went on to work 25 seasons as a minor league manager. He also worked as the Red Sox first base coach.Prior to arriving at Fresno State, Johnson went to Fullerton College, the same school as a member of the Bulldog baseball hall of fame.That would be Tim Painton -- now the head coach at Bakersfield College.We caught up with coach to remember Johnson -- as well as how Johnson helped get him to play at State.