Ron Scott retires from Fresno City after record 1,100 wins, Eric Solberg named interim

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, the winds of change hit Fresno City baseball.

"I am ready for the next phase but it's hard to let go of this," Ron Scott told Action News.

34 seasons after taking over the Rams program from Len Bourdett (who retired with a then CCCAA record of 675 wins), Ron Scott's locker sits empty and waiting for the next head coach.

His first win was against Cabrillo against a team coached by Andy Messersmith.

More than three decades later, the Rams last win put Scott's tally at 1,100, the most in the history of junior college baseball in California.

The highlight coming in 1992, where the Rams made a run to the state championship at Riverside. With two outs, in the bottom of the ninth inning, a ground ball up the middle from Scott Taglione clinched a first state title in Scott's fourth season.

"Thought we'd win a lot of them," he said. "Then we found out it's hard to win."

When Scott started, there were plywood dugouts and fans could park their car behind homeplate. He leaves behind new dugouts, new stands and a player development area thanks to one of the largest annual fundraising dinners in the Valley and his connection to past players.

Ted Lilly, one of ten players Scott would coach to the big leagues, helped finance a new hitting and pitching area.

"He left a check for $50,000 on our desk. We only needed $35,000."

Scott only needed one right-hand man. Since day one in 1988, that's been pitching coach Eric Solberg.

"Just watching those guys pack their stuff up," Solberg said of Scott and third base coach Darin Ghimenti. "Those are two of my best friends, so that's hard to watch."

Solberg will stay on as the interim until Scott's replacement is found. As for Scott, like his predecessor Len Bourdet, he plans on sticking around the program.

"Len's 95 years old and he's still coming to games, and I think Ron wants to feel comfortable when he comes in the park," Solberg said.



Travel and family time are pulling Scott away from the game but for the Bay Area native who's found a home in the Valley, he hopes his legacy goes deeper than 1,100 wins.

"The wins are neat, championships are neat but the relationships with the coaches and the players , that's what to me it's all about," he said.

The following is his season by season record (as compiled by FCC's retired sports publicist Woody Wilke) over 34 seasons featuring 23 Central Valley Conference titles:

Year Overall Conference (Place) Playoffs

1989 26-13 18-7 (2nd) 1-1

1990 36-15 20-5 (1st) 4-2

1991 36-14 22-3 (1st) 2-2

1992 45-7 19-6 (1st) 8-0 (State Champions)

1993 34-16 17-8 (T-1st) 4-2

1994 41-16 17-8 (1st) 3-2

1995 40-13 19-6 (1st) 6-3 (3rd in state)

1996 35-17 17-7 (3rd) 6-3 (3rd in state)

1997 30-15 20-4 (2nd) 0-2

1998 34-11 20-4 (1st) 2-2

1999 39-10 22-2 (1st) 3-2

2000 36-13 22-3 (1st) 6-2 (3rd in state)

2001 41-10 20-5 (2nd) 7-3 (2nd in state)

2002 39-9 18-6 (1st) 2-2

2003 31-14 19-5 (1st) 0-2

2004 33-7 17-4 (1st) 3-1 (T-3rd in state)

2005 35-8 19-2 (1st) 6-4 (3rd in state)

2006 34-16 20-8 (T-2nd) 4-2

2007 43-8 25-3 (1st) 6-2 (3rd in state)

2008 37-11 21-3 (1st) 2-2

2009 33-14 20-4 (2nd) 1-2

2010 30-10 21-3 (1st) 2-2

2011 19-18 14-10 (T-3rd) 0-1

2012 29-13 20-4 (1st) 4-2

2013 26-10 20-4 (1st) 2-2

2014 25-17 17-7 (2nd) 1-2

2015 35-11 21-3 (1st) 6-4 (4th in state)

2016 26-12 21-3 (1st) 0-2

2017 26-16 13-8 (3rd) 0-2

2018 30-15 17-4 (1st) 2-3

2019 33-12 17-4 (1st) 3-2

2020 17-3 7-0 Season cancelled on3/12 by COVID-19

2021 15-13 12-12 (3rd) No CCCAA postseason

2022 31-12 20-4 (1st) 1-2

TOTALS 1,100-419 (.724) 632-169 (.789) 97-67 (.591)
