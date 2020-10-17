Central Valley non-profits think outside of the box to fundraise

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The grounds at Toca Madera Winery will soon turn into a socially distant fundraiser for Able Advocates.
The non-profit helps special needs children get much-needed equipment like wheelchairs, which insurance either denies or families have to wait for, especially during the pandemic.
"It's been difficult. Our in person fundraising pays for our overhead. So not being able to do that has been extremely difficult. We've been penny-pinching every cent that we have to keep is going," said Katrina Schoenwald with Able Advocates.
Katrina Schoenwald said they've been busier than ever filling requests from special needs families.
"A lot of our families have gone virtual with therapies, and in doing that, they're not able to have the equipment that they use in person," Schoenwald said.
Able Advocates has gotten creative to raise funds with a drive-thru or a sit down socially-distant event at Toca.
People can enjoy wine and charcuterie boxes. The last day to register is Sunday, October 18. To learn more click here.
Over at the Ronald McDonald House at Valley Children's, the house is set up a little different due to the pandemic.
People aren't allowed to gather and share a meal while away from their sick child.
"The suspension of the meals from the heart program has made a big void in our budget. So every donation that comes through online is really supporting families as we buy meals and groceries to cook for themselves for the time being," said Alene Mestjian.
The organization has canceled in-person fundraisers and gone online.
On November 1, it will host The Running for Ronald Virtual 5k Run and Walk.
Both non-profits say they couldn't help Valley families and kids without community support.
