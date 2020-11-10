Rivers earns MW honor as Fresno State gears up for another road trip

Lot to be happy about for @FresnoStateFB after a 40-27 win...

but my favorite moment was seeing the team crash Ronnie Rivers postgame interview 😂 https://t.co/FVLcg8n7KR

Plenty more to come on @ABC30 tonight after the college football game & at 11 PM with @BriABC30! pic.twitter.com/x8VLzaNRVi — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) November 8, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ronnie Rivers was named Mountain West offensive player of the week after a career high four touchdowns in Fresno State's (2-1) 40-27 win over UNLV (0-3). He's the first FS player since Marcus McMaryion to earn the distinction and the first running back since Robbie Rouse was named in 2012.Fresh off its first 40 point showing of the season, the Fresno State football team gears up for another winless team, as well as the prospect of facing a new coach"These are probably the scariest moments, when you're facing a team that's going through these times and you don't know what their response will be," Kalen DeBoer said Monday.In his sixth season as head coach of Utah State (0-3), Gary Anderson was just fired three games into the 2020 campaign. "That again is a reason why we gotta expect their best game they've played coming out this week," DeBoer said.It's been a decade since the Bulldogs last win in Logan. Saturday, snow is in the forecast, something DeBoer last saw with the 'Dogs when he was offensive coordinator of the mountain west title game in 2018."You almost would rather have it snow more than a cold rain," he said of the forecast. "There does have to be another level of focus and there's some things you do maybe with wet ball drills and so forth throughout the course of the week just to get those guys in that mindset that this is something they could be dealing with on Saturday."This past Saturday, the Bulldogs once again saw two quarterbacks take the field but DeBoer made sure to say there's no "controversy or anything like that." Jake Haener is still QB1 but he and Ben Wooldridge could expect to see shared time throughout the season. "I think it makes both of them sharp knowing that they need to be on the top of their game throughout the course of the week," DeBoer said.Saturday's kick is set for 11:30 AM and will be broadcast on FS2.