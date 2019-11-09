Roommate, her boyfriend arrested in death of missing college student Alexis Crawford

ATLANTA -- A day after a missing Clark Atlanta University student was found dead in a Georgia park, police have arrested the victim's roommate and the roommate's boyfriend.

Atlanta police on Saturday arrested 21-year-old Jordyn Jones and Jones' boyfriend, 21-year-old Barron Brantley, each on charges of malice murder in the Oct. 31 death of Alexis Crawford. Police say the medical examiner determined Crawford died by asphyxiation.

Crawford was reported missing Nov. 1 and her body was found Friday.

At a news conference, Police Chief Erika Shields said a motive had not been clearly established but she noted that Crawford filed a police report on Oct. 27 describing "unwanted kissing and touching" by Brantley.

Jones and Brantley each is being held at the Fulton County Jail. It was unknown if either has an attorney who could comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiacollegeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police chase ends in crash right outside Fresno City Hall
Police investigating five-vehicle crash in Visalia
Sanger Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
Woman in critical condition after being hit by car in Fresno
Fresno P.D. increasing patrols to crack down on DUIs
US authorities confusing legal hemp for pot amid CBD craze
Judge rejects Bullard High student's restraining order against FUSD trustee
Show More
California to invest $10 million into Central Valley schools and higher education
Impeachment inquiry: Republicans want Hunter Biden to testify
Nike will look into runner Mary Cain's allegations of abuse
Man found guilty of sexually assaulting nanny asks judge for new trial
Father, daughter accused in beating, kidnapping in Palmdale
More TOP STORIES News