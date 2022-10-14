Valley students take over theatre production

Roosevelt School of the Arts is the only performing arts school in the Central Valley.

Dress rehearsals are in full swing for Roosevelt High's theater production company. This year, for the first time, the play will be directed and designed by the students.

Action News went behind the scenes to get the scoop from the directors themselves.

Lightning, staging and final looks were all part of Roosevelt Theater Company's dress rehearsal Thursday night.

This year's production, "The Plot, Like Gravy, Thickens," is the work of student directors.

"Unfortunately, our other theater teacher has experienced medical issues. He hasn't been here this year, but with the Computech system, it is mostly student-run," explained Oceanna Vang, Assistant Director with Roosevelt Theatre Company.

Director Logan Payne said he is nervous to be in charge of a production on this scale but is excited to see the audience's reaction on opening night.

"The bottom line is just laughter -- it's a comedy, which makes it easier on my part. I think that no matter what happens, as long as we get laughs, people will think that they had fun," said Payne.

This year's genre selection is sure to make the audience laugh, staged with multiple layers of entertainment.

"It's kind of a character of murder mysteries, it's very big and played up, and we are kind of poking fun at the tropes, cliches and things of that nature," explained Payne.

Roosevelt School of the Arts is the only performing arts school in the Central Valley. The school works hard to earn funds to provide scholarships for seniors continuing in the arts.

"What I really want to get into is film later in life. "It's kind of -- well, it's not kind of. It is my passion," added Payne.

"I just hope to be able to touch people in any way," explained Vang.

When it comes to making instructors proud, both past and present, the students said they are working hard to make that happen.

"It's a balance. I am equally terrified as I am excited. I have always felt like I had a talent for this kind of visionary stuff," said Payne.

"I believe so, I think they would be very proud, yeah," said Vang

The opening is next Friday. The curtain rises at 7 pm.

