Roosevelt School of Arts students take their spring performance online

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The show must go on.
That's the message from students and staff at the Roosevelt School of the Arts who took their annual spring performance from the stage to the internet.
With some incredible graphic design and stellar technology, audiences were taken through time and space to enjoy some of the biggest songs in music history.
Teacher Richard Woods and his son, Grant, who is a graphic design student at Fresno State, put together the cool effects and time-travel narrative using Youtube videos and Snapchat filters.
To see the virtual show, click here.
