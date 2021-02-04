Armed man demands chicken and waffles from popular SoCal restaurant after he's denied service for not wearing mask

By
PASADENA, Calif. -- A maskless man was denied service at a Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles - so he returned with a gun, authorities say.

The man showed up at the back of the Pasadena restaurant, demanded all the chicken and waffles they could give him and ran off, police and store officials say.

He remains at large.

The incident happened at the Roscoe's location on Lake Avenue in Pasadena around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Police and restaurant officials say when the suspect first walked into the restaurant to order, he was turned away because he wasn't wearing a mask and was told he could return if he was wearing one.

Instead, he showed up at the back of the restaurant with a gun. At first restaurant staff was confused as to what he wanted because the cash registers were in front.

But he demanded they turn over food - chicken, waffles syrup - to him. No word on exactly what quantity of food he was able to grab, but the man ran off.

No one was injured.

Pasadena police are looking for the suspect and ask anyone with information to call them at (626)744-4501.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenalos angeles countyface maskrestaurantchickenarmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some Fresno County school districts allowed to bring elementary students back to campus
41-year-old Fresno man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl for months
Adventist Health provides vaccines to Kings Co. law enforcement agencies
City of Fresno off to violent, deadly start in 2021
Doordash charges Fresno customers an extra fee
Fresno's 144th Fighter Wing hosting training exercise for pilots
CUSD launches dashboard for families to track COVID cases
Show More
CDC: Schools can safely reopen even if teachers aren't vaccinated
Man killed in solo crash in Fresno County, CHP says
Here's how small business owners can apply for state grants
Homeless man shot in Downtown Fresno, police say
New tea room brings colorful drinks, Japanese street snacks to Fresno
More TOP STORIES News