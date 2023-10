Roselyn "Roz" Clark died peacefully in Fresno after a brief illness at 89 years old.

Roselyn 'Roz' Clark, co-founder of Fresno's Neighborhood Watch, passes away

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The woman who co-founded Fresno's Neighborhood Watch has passed away.

She was surrounded by family.

Roz and her husband, Fred, founded Fresno's Neighborhood Watch and served as its president for 40 years.

Two years ago, she was able to attend a celebration in her honor, attended by first responders and elected officials to recognize her legacy.