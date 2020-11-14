Arts & Entertainment

Rudolph, Santa figures used in 1964 stop-motion animation TV special sell for $368K at auction

The original Rudolph and Santa puppets from the classic 1964 stop-motion film "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" are going up for auction. (From Profiles in History)

LOS ANGELES -- A buyer shouted out with glee that they would pay $368,000 for the Rudolph and Santa Claus figures used in the perennially beloved Christmas special "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer."

Bidding for the figures soared past the projected sale price of between $150,000 and $200,000 on Friday at the Icons & Legends of Hollywood Auction held in Los Angeles by Profiles in History.

The buyer was not identified. The seller was Peter Lutrario, 65, of New York, who told The Associated Press before the auction that he thought he would never part with the dolls but wanted to be able to take care of his children and grandchildren with the money.

The figures were among several used to make the 1964 stop-motion animation television special.

RELATED: 'A Christmas Story' Comes Home exhibit opens for holiday season in Hammond, IN
EMBED More News Videos

"A Christmas Story" exhibit opens in Indiana



The 6-inch-tall Rudolph and 11-inch-tall Santa were made in Tokyo of wood, wire, cloth and leather, and are still malleable. Rudolph's nose still lights up. Santa's beard is made from yak hair.

Other highlights from the two-day auction include Marilyn Monroe's tiger-striped gown from "The Seven Year Itch," which sold for a whopping $593,750. Another Monroe gown that she wore when she met Queen Elizabeth II at a London film premiere went for $294,400.

A Scarlett O'Hara dress that Vivien Leigh wore in "Gone With the Wind" and Gene Kelly's rain suit from "Singin' in the Rain" sold for $150,000 apiece.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniamovieauctionchristmasu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 shot at central Fresno bar, authorities searching for suspects
Change your Thanksgiving plans now, Valley officials urge families
Convicted Fresno rapist insists on innocence, earns massive punishment
Woman loses control of car and crashes into vineyard
Man shot and killed while eating dinner outside central Fresno home
30% of Fresno homes may have no parents to watch kids: Study
UC Merced and Merced College team up for program to help students transition
Show More
Man hit and killed by train in Merced
River Park to play Christmas movies at new holiday drive-in theater
Woman suspected in murder of boyfriend arrested, Tulare police say
Bicyclist killed in southeast Fresno hit-and-run
New 'neighborhood brewery' opening in Clovis
More TOP STORIES News