Rudy Giuliani expected to surrender Wednesday in Georgia, Trump on Thursday

CHICAGO -- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is expected to surrender at the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday on charges tied to attempts to overturn the 2020 election, multiple sources told ABC News.

Lawyers for Giuliani will be meeting with the Fulton County District Attorney's office early Wednesday to finalize a bond package before a surrender, the sources told ABC News.

They say Giuliani has secured local counsel but is expected to be joined by his longtime friend and former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik who is assisting him through the process.

The development comes one day after former President Donald Trump said he would surrender to authorities in Georgia on Thursday.

"Can you believe it? I'll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED," Trump wrote on his social media network Monday night, hours after court papers said his bond was set at $200,000.

It will be Trump's fourth arrest since April, when he became the first former president in U.S. history to face indictment. Since then, Trump, who remains the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, has had what has seemed like an endless procession of bookings and arraignments in jurisdictions across the country. His appearances in New York, Florida and Washington, D.C., have drawn enormous media attention, with news helicopters tracking his every move.

Trump's announcement came hours after his attorneys met with prosecutors in Atlanta to discuss the details of his release on bond. The former president is barred from intimidating co-defendants, witnesses or victims in the case - including on social media - according to the bond agreement signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Trump's defense attorneys and the judge. It explicitly includes "posts on social media or reposts of posts" made by others.

Giuliani - feted, knighted and named Time magazine's person of the year for his leadership as New York City mayor after the 2001 terrorist attack - has seen his reputation eviscerated and now his liberty imperiled for his steadfast defense of former President Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 election.

Giuliani, Trump and 17 other people were charged under Georgia's version of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The law, known as RICO, was once one of Giuliani's favorite tools when he was cracking down on mobsters and Wall Street titans as Manhattan's top federal prosecutor in the 1980s. Now, as he nears 80, it could put him behind bars.

The order sets Trump's bond for the RICO charge at $80,000, and adds $10,000 for each of the 12 other counts he is facing. Bond is the amount defendants must pay as a form of collateral to ensure they show up for required court appearances.

Willis set a deadline of noon Friday for Trump and his 18 co-defendants to turn themselves in to be booked. The prosecutor has proposed that arraignments for the defendants follow during the week of Sept. 5. She has said she wants to try the defendants collectively and bring the case to trial in March of next year, which would put it in the heat of the presidential nominating season.

Giuliani called the indictment "an affront to American democracy" and said it "does permanent, irrevocable harm to our justice system."

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, and he characterizes the case - and the three others he is facing - as efforts to hurt his 2024 presidential campaign. He has regularly used his Truth Social platform to single out prosecutors and others involved in his cases, and to continue to spread falsehoods that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

In a post on Monday, Trump called the Fulton County district attorney "crooked, incompetent, & highly partisan." He also attacked Kemp, whom he has long targeted for the governor's refusal to intervene after the 2020 election. Kemp has been outspoken in pushing back against Trump, writing in social media last week: "The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen."

Bond was also set Monday for three lawyers who were indicted along with Trump. For each of them, the bond for the RICO charge was set at $20,000, with varying amounts for the other charges they face. John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro each had a bond set at $100,000, while Ray Smith's bond is $50,000.

Bail bondsman Scott Hall, who was accused of participating in a breach of election equipment in rural Coffee County, had his bond set at $10,000.

Other defendants include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; Trump attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and a Trump administration Justice Department official, Jeffrey Clark, who aided the then-president's efforts to undo his election loss in Georgia.

The Georgia indictment came just two weeks after the Justice Department special counsel charged Trump in a separate case in a vast conspiracy to overturn the election. Besides the two election-related cases, Trump faces a federal indictment accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents as well as a New York state case charging him with falsifying business records.

ABC7 New York contributed to this report