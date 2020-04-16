Tulare County business donates 160,000 burrito servings to food bank

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dinuba-based food company Ruiz Foods is now partnering with the Central California Food Bank to provide meals to Valley families.Throughout the week, the company is going to donate more than 160,000 servings of El Monterey Burritos to the food bank.Half of the food was picked up on Tuesday and the other half will be donated on Thursday.Company officials say it's part of an effort to remove some stress in the community.Ruiz Foods says it will partner with several food banks across the country to help other communities in need as well.