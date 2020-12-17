Sports

Russia banned from using its name, flag at next 2 Olympics

By Graham Dunbar, Associated Press

In this Feb. 23, 2014 photo the Russian national flag flies after it is hoisted next to the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)

GENEVA -- Russia was banned Thursday from using its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics or at any world championships for the next two years.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport's ruling also blocked Russia from bidding to host major sporting events for two years.

Russian athletes and teams will still be allowed to compete at next year's Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, as well as world championships including the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, if they are not implicated in doping or covering up positive tests.

The punishments are less than the four-year ban the World Anti-Doping Agency had proposed.

The case centered on accusations that Russian state authorities tampered with a database from the Moscow testing laboratory before handing it over to WADA investigators last year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsolympicsrussiau.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Kaiser doctor fights back tears after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
Central Unified to delay in-person classes
Fresno Unified elementary school teacher arrested for child molestation
Man arrested for allegedly injuring Kingsburg fire captain in hit-and-run crash
2nd COVID-19 vaccine set for OK in US with panel endorsement
Woman sentenced to 8 years in prison for deadly Fresno County DUI crash
CA's next vaccine shipment will be smaller than expected, Newsom says
Show More
Kings Co. receives first COVID-19 vaccine shipment
Madera Community Hospital doctors receive first COVID-19 vaccinations
Fresno's sales tax could go up next month after court rules Measure P passed, two years after election
In-Shape Gyms files for bankruptcy
Kepler Neighborhood School switches back to distance learning
More TOP STORIES News