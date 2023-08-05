A Russian tribute band is touring the US, playing classic rock for appreciative American audiences.

Popular Russian tribute band coming to Visalia during US tour

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Russian tribute band is touring the US, playing classic rock for appreciative American audiences.

Spot-on recreations of Chicago hits on YouTube propelled Leonid and Friends to a US tour.

"It still looks like a wild dream came true," said Leonid Vorobyev.

During a time of global unrest, this talented group from Russia is helping spread goodwill.

Vorobyev's son Roman is the band manager.

"All we can do is try to bring some unity with music being the universal language. If you look back in history, musicians have always been able to do that, to build that bridge," said Roman.

Their rendition of Chicago's "25 to 6 to 4" has been viewed 8 million times.

"Honestly, I was ready that American audiences will scorn us like, 'oh these Russians, who do they think they are?'" Leonid said.

But Americans couldn't get enough.

The original members of Chicago even approve. They met in July.

Duane Iwamura of Visalia was so impressed he's now promoting his first concert.

"What I love about them is recreating the original sound of Chicago," said Duane.

"For them to perform it so perfectly, it just blows me away."

Leonid and Friends also pull off impressive covers of songs performed by Earth, Wind and Fire.

"If I feel something of a challenge, like a hook, I asking to myself, how did they do it?" said Leonid.

The group performs at Visalia's Fox Theater on November 10th.

Leonid is thrilled he is realizing a personal dream to see the United States.

"No matter the places, the most beautiful part of America, of course, are the people. Yes," said Roman.

Leonid's arrangements and members of the band incredibly match the Chicago sound note for note.

