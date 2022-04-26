New body cam, interviews released in deadly 'Rust' movie set shooting

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New body camera footage and police interviews have been released related to the "Rust" movie set shooting where actor and producer Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October.The Santa Fe Sheriff's Department said it is releasing everything associated with its ongoing investigation which includes hours of video and hundreds of pages of documents.In one video shot soon after the tragedy, you can see Alec Baldwin in costume with a hat on as he talks with officers.Investigators ask him to change, but before he starts to walk away, officers ask Baldwin how long they've been filming. The actor tells officers they've been filming for about two and a half weeks.In another video, footage shows officers walking through the set where the shooting happened.Investigators can be seen in what looks like a church, talking to crew members as they try to understand what happened.Police also released the first interview with Baldwin. He asks officers if he's being charged with anything. Investigators respond, saying it's just an interview.Baldwin then goes on to explain the what happened.The whole incident originally unfolded at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021.Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins inside a small church during setup for the filming of a scene when it went off, killing Hutchins and wounding the director, Joel Souza.Baldwin said in a December interview with ABC News that he was pointing the gun at Hutchins at her instruction on the New Mexico set of the Western film when it went off without his pulling the trigger.The new occupational safety report confirms that a large-caliber revolver was handed to Baldwin by an assistant director, David Halls, without consulting with on-set weapons specialists during or after the gun was loaded.Regulators note that Halls also served as safety coordinator and that he was present and witnessed two accidental discharges of rifles on set, and that he and other managers who knew of the misfires took no investigative, corrective or disciplinary action. Crew members expressed surprise and discomfort.Rust Movie Productions said through a spokesperson that it would dispute the findings and sanction.