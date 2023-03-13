The 'Black Panther' costume designer wins Oscar

Ruth Carter wins Oscar for Best Costume Design for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

LOS ANGELES -- Ruth Carter won the Oscar for Best Costume Design for "'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Sunday night.

Carter won against "Babylon," "Elvis," "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris."

Angela Bassett's powerful performance as Queen Ramonda in the "Black Panther" sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" earned her a best supporting actress nomination for the 95th Academy Awards.

And, while Jamie Lee Curtis won the award, Bassett's nomination did mark a few firsts.

MORE: Oscar nominations 2023: Full list of nominees

The nod made her the first person of color, the first woman and the first Marvel Studios actor to be nominated for a performance in a comic book adaptation.

In talking to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published in December 2022, Bassett discussed both the grieving of the loss of costar Chadwick Boseman, who played her son, T'Challa/Black Panther, and working with director Ryan Coogler, the cast and crew.

"Mountains are moved. That's all we wanted to do, to move mountains and move hearts," she said. "I think we accomplished that."

Earlier this month, Bassett took home a Golden Globe for the role.

ABC OTV contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire & 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.