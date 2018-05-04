CRIME

RV-driving sex offender in custody 2 days after escaping following chase from LA to Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A paroled sex offender has been captured, two days after he escaped police following an hours-long chase on Southern California freeways in a motor home with his two young children inside.

Los Angeles County sheriff's spokeswoman Nicole Nishida tells The Associated Press that Stephen Houk was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Barstow.

That's about 100 miles from where he vanished.

Houk led police on a chase Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles after sheriff's deputies tried to talk to him about a report that he'd threatened his wife.

Police followed the 46-year-old from Hollywood more than 100 miles north to the agricultural heartland of California.

The chase came to an end in an almond orchard in Shafter near State Route 99 and Merced Street where Houk ran away, vanishing into a cloud of dust kicked up by his vehicle.

The two children with the suspect were taken from the RV to safety.

This story will be updated.
