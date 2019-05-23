RV suspect in custody after leading police on wild chase through San Fernando Valley

TARZANA, Calif. -- A woman driving with two dogs on her lap led police on a dangerous high-speed chase in an RV through the San Fernando Valley Tuesday night.

The recreational vehicle smashed into at least two other cars during the chase, shredding the side of the vehicle's passenger side open. One of the dogs jumped out through the smashed front windshield and ran off as she continued driving.

It finally ended when the RV collided into a car in Tarzana and the woman jumped out and fled on foot. Officers quickly tackled her and took her into custody.

The chase started around 7 p.m. in the Santa Clarita area for failure to yield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

AIR7 HD was over the pursuit as the suspect struck a palm tree in a shopping center before continuing. The front end and passenger's side of the RV had significant damage, with the windshield smashed in and the door missing.

At several points, the woman was driving up to 60 mph on surface streets. The driver also smashed into several vehicles, including a sedan in an intersection.



It is unclear if authorities were able to recover the first dog that jumped out of the vehicle. An animal control officer was able to loop the second dog, which appeared to be injured, at the scene.

The driver crashed into a sedan and fled on foot with the second dog for a short time before being taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. near Tampa Avenue and Wells Street.

An occupant of the sedan that was struck was laying injured on his back in the driveway of the home near the crash. He was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The suspect also suffered unknown injuries and was treated by first responders at the scene.

