SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspect who broke into a Sacramento museum and stole several artifacts.Officials said the suspect broke in through the front door, went upstairs and smashed their way through several display cases to get artifacts made of gold.Employees said it's the first time in 35 years anything like this has happened at the Sacramento History Museum.The value of the stolen items was not made immediately available. But it appears the suspect knew exactly what they wanted.