Sacramento police defend using spit mask on 12-year-old boy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Police in California's capital city are defending their use of a mesh "spit mask" on a combative 12-year-old boy.

Sacramento police on Wednesday released officer body camera video that shows the boy struggling and apparently spitting on one of the officers.

Police say they spotted the boy running away from a security guard and helped detain him last month. The video shows officers working to calm the boy, who repeatedly curses and shouts that he can't breathe.

Officers were confronted by bystanders who videotaped the encounter while objecting that the boy was being detained.

Police Chief Daniel Hahn says officers used the mask to protect themselves and no one was hurt.

The boy was later released to his mother and cited for battery against an officer and resisting police.
