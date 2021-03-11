rescue

Good Samaritan helps rescue driver trapped in overturned big rig in Sacramento

A Good Samaritan wasted no time rescuing a Sacramento woman trapped in an overturned big rig.

Nicolas Lee spotted the accident on Highway 160 last Saturday and ran over to help the woman free herself from the cab.

She couldn't climb out, so Lee jumped in and began smashing out the windshield with his bare hands.

Eventually, Lee managed to get the woman out safely, and she gratefully embraced her hero.

"I just know that she thanked me. She was happy. It put a good smile on my face," he said.

Lee suffered several cuts on his hands and arms from the broken glass but says he would do it all again to save someone.

