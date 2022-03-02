CHP: Man accused of killing daughters near Sacramento was recently arrested in Merced County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New information is coming out in the case of a Sacramento man accused of killing his three children and another man Monday before turning the gun on himself.Authorities say David Fidel Mora-Rojas was arrested for assaulting a peace officer and DUI in Merced County last week.A CHP report shows he was speeding before going off the road and getting stuck in a muddy field near Los Banos on February 22.He then allegedly hit an officer while resisting arrest and later assaulted an emergency worker while being evaluated at the hospital.Mora-Rojas was booked into the Merced County jail, but it's unclear how long he was there.Investigators say the 39-year-old murdered his three daughters at a church just east of Sacramento during a court-ordered visit.