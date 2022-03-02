FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New information is coming out in the case of a Sacramento man accused of killing his three children and another man Monday before turning the gun on himself.
Authorities say David Fidel Mora-Rojas was arrested for assaulting a peace officer and DUI in Merced County last week.
A CHP report shows he was speeding before going off the road and getting stuck in a muddy field near Los Banos on February 22.
RELATED: Father fatally shoots his 3 children before killing himself at Sacramento church, sheriff says
He then allegedly hit an officer while resisting arrest and later assaulted an emergency worker while being evaluated at the hospital.
Mora-Rojas was booked into the Merced County jail, but it's unclear how long he was there.
Investigators say the 39-year-old murdered his three daughters at a church just east of Sacramento during a court-ordered visit.
CHP: Man accused of killing daughters near Sacramento was recently arrested in Merced County
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News