CHP: Man accused of killing daughters near Sacramento was recently arrested in Merced County

CHP: Man accused of killing kids in SAC recently arrested in Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New information is coming out in the case of a Sacramento man accused of killing his three children and another man Monday before turning the gun on himself.

Authorities say David Fidel Mora-Rojas was arrested for assaulting a peace officer and DUI in Merced County last week.

A CHP report shows he was speeding before going off the road and getting stuck in a muddy field near Los Banos on February 22.

He then allegedly hit an officer while resisting arrest and later assaulted an emergency worker while being evaluated at the hospital.

Mora-Rojas was booked into the Merced County jail, but it's unclear how long he was there.

Investigators say the 39-year-old murdered his three daughters at a church just east of Sacramento during a court-ordered visit.
