Sacramento State student killed by pellet gun at house party

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family is mourning the loss of their 21-year-old son who was killed with a pellet gun just one month before he was about to graduate from college.Sacramento State senior William Molina was at an out of control house party at off-campus housing when he was accidentally shot in the chest with the BB gun by a friend.It's not yet clear what led up to the moment the pellet gun went off, but police say all witnesses are cooperating in their investigation.No arrests have been made, and police are now investigating if the shooter will face a criminal charge.Molina was set to graduate in May.