student dies

Sacramento State student killed by pellet gun at house party

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family is mourning the loss of their 21-year-old son who was killed with a pellet gun just one month before he was about to graduate from college.

Sacramento State senior William Molina was at an out of control house party at off-campus housing when he was accidentally shot in the chest with the BB gun by a friend.

It's not yet clear what led up to the moment the pellet gun went off, but police say all witnesses are cooperating in their investigation.

No arrests have been made, and police are now investigating if the shooter will face a criminal charge.

Molina was set to graduate in May.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sacramentostudent diessacramentopellet gun
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STUDENT DIES
Texas native arrested after allegedly killing Ole Miss classmate
UNCC shooting suspect Trystan Terrell waived right to first appearance
UNC Charlotte student describes moment shooter opened fire
College student dies after fall at fraternity party
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News