Safe containing silver bars, signed photos of O.J. Simpson stolen from Kings Co. home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for a thief who stole a large steel safe filled with jewelry and memorabilia from a Kings County home last week.

Kings County deputies say the burglary happened at a home Grangeville Boulevard near 14th Avenue on December 12 at around 11:00 a.m.

Officials say the suspect dragged the safe out of the house. Inside, it contained several items, including firearms, silver bars, jewelry, baseball memorabilia, and even signed photographs of O.J. Simpson and Bruce Jenner.

Fresno police officers later recovered an empty safe in central Fresno, but investigators have not determined if it was the same safe stolen.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact the Kings County Sheriff's Office.
