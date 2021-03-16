covid-19 pandemic

Hundreds of candles lit for those who died from COVID-19 at Fresno hospital

It was one year ago when the first COVID-19 patient was admitted to the northeast Fresno hospital.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of luminaries glowed outside of Saint Agnes Medical Center Monday night, symbolizing the heartbreak and loss felt by families and health care workers through this pandemic.

It was one year ago when the first COVID-19 patient was admitted to the northeast Fresno hospital.

Since then, 3,900 COVID patients have come through their doors, and more than 370 of them never made it back home.

On Monday night, a "hope and healing" memorial was held to honor each life lost to the virus.

Colleagues of Saint Agnes Medical Center who suffered a personal loss in the pandemic also lit a candle for their loved ones.
