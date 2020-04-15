Coronavirus

Doctor at Fresno medical center using new COVID-19 test for quicker results

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With care, this doctor at Saint Agnes Medical Center is using a new test to determine if someone has COVID-19.

Like most test kits, the results will take time. But unlike others, it won't span over a few days.

Instead, they'll know the results within the hour.

"It is a molecular test that actually can be done and produce results in 45 minutes to an hour and it only has about one minute of hands-on time to prepare it," said Dr. Walter Egerton, Chief Medical Officer at Saint Agnes.

Through the Cepheid Rapid Test, doctors at the facility can do everything in-house.

The way they collect sample cells is similar to the previous method -- swabbing the back of a patients throat through the nose or mouth.

Dr. Egerton said patient testing will be prioritized.

"If they have the presentation that would suggest that they have been infected with coronavirus, then they will be more likely receive the testing, he said.

Egerton said they don't expect a shortage of the rapid test kits and have enough to cover their patient needs.

Not only is it faster, but it's also 95% accurate.

"The earlier you can intervene in this disease the better your outcomes are going to be and that is the key here," he said.

According to Egerton, there's a possibility we might have a more advanced test before the pandemic comes to an end.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnocoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19: SoCal poppy fields livestreamed amid closure
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
Central California coronavirus cases
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
Merced Co Supervisor responds to video appearing to show him dismiss social workers' safety concerns
Fresno Co. reports second highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
CSU suspends ACT/SAT requirement for 2021-2022 academic year
Man accidentally charged $11K for $90 grocery bill
More TOP STORIES News