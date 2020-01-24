technology

Salesforce community comes together in Fresno for first CenCal Dreamin' event

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Energy filled the inside of Bitwise South Stadium as those in the technology industry shared ideas at CenCal Dreamin'.

The event, hosted by Shift3, brought the community of Salesforce users together.

"Typically if people are interested in Salesforce, they have to travel to larger markets like San Francisco or Los Angeles. We saw there was a growing population of Salesforce users in the Central California area so we wanted to host our own Salesforce community event," Jeanae DuBois, Shift3 Growth Marketing Director, said.

Salesforce is a customer relationship management system headquartered in San Francisco that serves businesses around the world and in the Valley.

"We use Salesforce when we're reaching out to farmers or dairymen or utilities in the area that are working on controllable renewable energy to track our communication with them and the needs they have for the system," said Eric Jessen, CalCom Energy.

People in industries from education to real estate and more came to learn about using the system and technology.

Denver company Conga works on document transformation and came to Fresno.

"This is a big manufacturing area and I think you're seeing a lot of companies shifting to technology to help them optimize their business practices," said Zander Dietz with Conga.

They hoped to make connections locally and saw a growing technology need locally.

About 18 leaders from across United States spoke on topics to help business thrive.

"To have CenCal Dreamin', to have our own event that's unique to us, that's tied to us that are put on by people that are in the Valley, from the Valley for the Valley, it's a great benefit," Jessen said.

More than 100 people attended.

This is the first CenCal Dreamin' event.

Organizers said it was so successful, they plan to make it an annual event.
fresnofresno downtowntechnology
