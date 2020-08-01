salmonella

FDA: Red onions linked to salmonella outbreak that sickened nearly 400 in 31 states

The FDA identified Thomson International, Inc. of Bakersfield, Calif, as a likely source of potentially contaminated red onions.
LOS ANGELES -- Red onions from a California supplier may have caused a nationwide salmonella outbreak that sickened nearly 400 people in 31 states, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration report issued Friday.

The FDA identified Thomson International, Inc. of Bakersfield, Calif, as a likely source of potentially contaminated red onions. The company issued a voluntary recall on all of its onions -- red, white, yellow and sweet -- due to possible cross-contamination.

U.S. health officials recommend that all consumers, restaurants and retailers avoid onions from Thomson International or food products containing such onions.

Canada's federal health department also issued a recall for U.S. red onions distributed by Sysco.

The FDA reported 396 cases and 59 hospitalizations in 31 states: Alaska (6), Arizona (14), California (49), Colorado (10), Florida (3), Idaho (5), Illinois (10), Indiana (2), Iowa (15), Kansas (1), Kentucky (1), Maine (4), Maryland (1), Michigan (23), Minnesota (10), Missouri (6), Montana (33), Nebraska (5), Nevada (5), New York (4), North Carolina (3), North Dakota (5), Ohio (7), Oregon (71), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (1), South Dakota (11), Tennessee (5), Texas (1), Utah (61), Virginia (4), Washington (2), Wisconsin (5) and Wyoming (11).

No deaths were reported.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can give you an infection called salmonellosis. Most human infections are caused by the consumption of food that is contaminated with the bacteria, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

Contracting an intestinal infection from salmonella can lead to diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. These symptoms usually appear within three days after infection and usually go away in four to seven days.

In some cases, the infection may spread to the bloodstream and other parts of the body. These cases are associated with more severe diarrhea which can lead to hospitalization. Severe cases can be deadly if not treated promptly with antibiotics.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniaoutbreakrecallsalmonella
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SALMONELLA
CDC investigating outbreak of 125 Salmonella infections in 15 states, including California
1 dead, 8 hospitalized over possible salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef: CDC
FDA recalls dog food over salmonella and listeria concerns
Walmart, HEB taco seasoning recalled due to possible salmonella
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 brothers who helped create Fresno's first professional soccer team severely ill due to COVID-19
Teen drives himself home after being injured in central Fresno shooting
TikTok: 'We're not going anywhere' after Trump threatens US ban
Central California coronavirus cases
Alleged DUI driver crashes head-on into car, 4 people hospitalized
Fresno Co. teen is first CA child to die due to COVID-19
Visalia, Hanford restaurants open with outdoor dining
Show More
Fresno Unified releases online learning plan for new school year
Fresno County will soon need extra beds for COVID-19 patients
Fire tears through two Clovis homes, leaving families displaced
Motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in central Fresno
Detectives investigating homicide after man found dead in Atwater park
More TOP STORIES News