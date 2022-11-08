Stabbing suspect dies while in custody of Orange Cove police after altercation, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man who was arrested for a stabbing in Orange Cove over the weekend has died while in custody.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Salvador Lopez died after being arrested on Sunday.

Orange Cove police were informed of a stabbing at a home on Casuga Court. When police got in contact with Lopez, he was reportedly not obeying orders.

Deputies say Lopez was tased initially, but it didn't work. He was then shot with a bean bag round and police were able to arrest him.

Authorities say Lopez became unresponsive while in custody and officers tried doing CPR, but he later died.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation into Lopez's death.

Investigators say the person who was stabbed is expected to survive.