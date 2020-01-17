San Francisco Giants hire 1st full-time female coach in MLB history

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Giants have made a historic hire.Alyssa Nakken will be one of manager Gabe Kapler's assistants this season she's the first-ever full-time female coach in the majors."Alyssa and Mark are highly respected members of the organization and I'm delighted that they will now focus their talents on helping to build a winning culture in the clubhouse," said Kapler. "Mark and Alyssa will focus on fostering a clubhouse culture that promotes high performance through, among other attributes, a deep sense of collaboration and team."Nakken is 29, and a former Sacramento State softball star.According to the Giants, Alyssa played first base for the Hornets from 2009-2012 and was a three-time all-conference selection, four-time Academic All American, four-time Commissioner's Honor Roll member and the 2012 conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Nakken started 184 games for the Hornets and was a career .304 hitter, ranking among the program's top six players in six different Division 1 era categories, including home runs (19.) Her 1,265 putouts are the most in school history, and she also ranks third with 115 runs scored.She's worked in the Giants organization since 2014 and is currently responsible for developing, producing and directing a number of the organization's health and wellness initiatives and events.