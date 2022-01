SAN FRANCISCO -- Authorities have recovered $185,000 worth of stolen merchandise, including from the high-end heist at the Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco's Union Square Photos show leggings, jackets, a bin of lotions and sunscreen, and even anti-theft tags.The CHP Organized Retail Crime Task Force found the items after arresting a suspect known to buy and resell stolen goods.That person has been booked on charges of organized retail crime.