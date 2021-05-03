wind

Air officials issue health caution for blowing dust in Central Valley

Blowing dust from strong winds has prompted officials to issue a health caution.
EMBED <>More Videos

Air officials issue health caution for blowing dust in Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Blowing dust from strong winds has prompted officials to issue a health caution.

The warning will last through Monday for the San Joaquin Valley, with an emphasis on the northern counties of Merced, San Joaquin and Stanislaus.



The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District recommends that residents avoid exposure to blowing dust.

Exposure to particulate pollution can cause health problems, trigger asthma attacks and bronchitis, and increase the risk of respiratory infections.

RELATED: Central CA has some of the most polluted cities in the nation, report says

Officials say people with heart or lung disease should follow their doctors' advice for dealing with episodes of particulate exposure.

Also, older adults and kids should avoid prolonged exposure or heavy exertion.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmerced countyhealthwindair qualityweather
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WIND
Offshore wind project to bolster California's economy
Health caution issued for Valley due to gusty winds
Some still without power after Central CA storm
Merced officials work to prevent flooding as more rain heads towards Valley
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News