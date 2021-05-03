Air officials issue health caution for blowing dust in Central Valley

Starting the week off warm and sunny.



Wind will pick up for the valley with 20 mph wind gusts possible for western portions of the valley where blowing dust could be an issue again.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Blowing dust from strong winds has prompted officials to issue a health caution.The warning will last through Monday for the San Joaquin Valley, with an emphasis on the northern counties of Merced, San Joaquin and Stanislaus.The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District recommends that residents avoid exposure to blowing dust.Exposure to particulate pollution can cause health problems, trigger asthma attacks and bronchitis, and increase the risk of respiratory infections.Officials say people with heart or lung disease should follow their doctors' advice for dealing with episodes of particulate exposure.Also, older adults and kids should avoid prolonged exposure or heavy exertion.