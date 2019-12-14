San Joaquin man accused of killing 16-year-old boy appears in court

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy in San Joaquin earlier week was in a Fresno courtroom today.Hileberto Valtierra Junior remains in custody on a $4.4 million bond after authorities say he pulled the trigger on the gun that murdered Angel Trejo following a domestic dispute.Hileberto Valtierra learned Friday his arraignment would take place next month.The judge in his case granted a continuous until January 6th.The 36-year-old is facing at least 75 years to life in prison for the death of Angel Trejo and attempted murder of Angel's brother 23-year-old Steve Trejo."From the prosecution's side it sounds like as though it's a very good case for the District Attorney's office," said action news legal analyst Tony Capozzi.Action News legal analyst Tony Capozzi believes the only real defense Valtierra has is to claim self-defense.According to witnesses, the alleged shooter got into a physical altercation with the two brothers just before the gun violence.Action News has learned Valtierra, who is on his second strike, was in a previous relationship with the boys' mother"From the defense point of view if it was a physical altercation and they're fighting and rolling around on the ground. He's by himself and its more than one against him did he have the right to pull out a gun and shoot to protect himself," said Capozzi.The shooting took place Monday around 9 pm at the Garden Valley Apartments in the West Fresno County town of San Joaquin.Investigators say Valtierra fired several rounds, hitting the two brothers multiple times.Angel was pronounced dead at the scene while his brother Steve is expected to recover."What happened after that first shot is fired? What I understand is that there was more than one shot in the victims. Did he then go and shoot one of the victims while he was down? That would be murder," said Capozzi.Valtierra was taken into custody the day after the shooting by Salinas Police during a traffic stop after he was seen riding as a passenger in the vehicle.The District Attorney's Office is expected to stack more charges to a list that already includes murder and assault with a firearm.